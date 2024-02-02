Feds Probe Possible Arson Attack of Conservative Organizations

Center of the American Experiment via KSTP-TV

Federal law enforcement agencies are investigating a fire that erupted in a building where three conservative organizations have offices, reports say.

The blaze in Golden Valley, Minnesota, is being treated as a possible arson attack, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The FBI is also involved in the investigation along with other local authorities, according to KSTP-TV.

The building where the flames broke out over the weekend is home to several right-wing organizations claiming to have been targeted for their work.

