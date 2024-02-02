Mark Zuckerberg hits out at Apple’s ‘onerous’ new App Store rules

Mark Zuckerberg isn’t impressed with Apple’s new app store rules.

Meta has joined the ranks of companies criticizing Apple’s new App Store rules.

The iPhone maker recently changed how app distribution works on its devices to comply with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act.

The changes mean that, for the first time, Apple will allow developers to create and distribute apps on third-party marketplaces after it releases iOS 17.4.

The changes sound like a win, but developers and some senior execs have been vocal in their criticism.

On a call with analysts this week, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the changes were “so onerous” that he’d be “very surprised if any developer” chooses to opt in.

“I don’t think that the Apple thing is going to have any difference for us because I think that the way that they’ve implemented it, I would be very surprised if any developer chose to go into the alternative app stores that they have,” Zuckerberg said during the call.

The Meta CEO also said the changes were “at odds” with the intent behind the Digital Markets Act.

“It’s just going to be very difficult for anyone, including ourselves, to really seriously entertain what they’re doing there,” he said.

Representatives for Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider, made outside normal working hours.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has also criticized the changes, calling Apple’s move a “new low, even for them.” The streaming giant also released a statement accusing Apple of acting like “they don’t think the rules apply to them.”

In a post on X, Xbox president Sarah Bond called Apple’s policy a “step in the wrong direction. We hope they listen to feedback on their proposed plan.”

