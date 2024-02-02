Justin Timberlake dismissed Britney Spears’ public apology during a concert in New York to make clear that he “will no longer serve her or her fans” and that he no longer cares about “anyone’s feelings but his own.”

Justin Timberlake has reportedly decided he will no longer “cater” to Britney Spears fans after defiantly revealing he will apologize to “absolutely no one” amid the ongoing backlash against him.

The singer, 43, has been under fire since his ex Britney made explosive claims about their tumultuous romance in her 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me.

He extended an olive branch to the singer earlier this week when he apologized for “some of the things” he said in the book, as well as praising Justin’s new music.

But, when fans made it clear that they had no plans to follow suit, Justin boldly announced at a performance in New York on Wednesday night that he would no longer apologize for his past actions.

Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com, a source close to the father-of-two explained: “Justin has decided he will never get the respect of Britney and Janet’s fans.” [Jackson’s] fans, so he won’t serve them anymore.

‘He intends to be himself and only treats the things that are on his mind fairly. Britney called him out in her book, he has had a constant exchange with her over the years that he will never end.

The source continued, “When he originally apologized, it didn’t get him anywhere, so now he’s dealing with this the way he has to and that’s without paying much attention to anyone’s feelings but his own.”

In 2021, Justin apologized to both Britney and Janet for “profiting from a system that tolerates misogyny and racism.”

It was in response to his treatment of Britney, as well as the fact that he did little to help defend Janet from the nearly career-ending backlash she faced after her breast was accidentally exposed during her Super Bowl performance. of 2004.

In her book, Britney claimed that Justin urged her to have an abortion when she became pregnant and accused him of making her look like a “whore who had broken the heart of America’s golden boy” when they broke up.

Justin appeared to reference the resulting backlash against him while performing at the opening of the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas last month.

Before launching into Cry Me A River, the 2002 breakup song he wrote about Britney, he told the audience: “No disrespect.”

But the apology failed to keep Britney’s fans at bay, as they successfully created a campaign to have her 2011 song Selfish ranked above her comeback song of the same name last week.

Justin’s frustration over the attack on his chart position may explain why he showed little remorse at his concert when he said, “I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely no one.”

Someone who attended the concert reported that Justin made the comment right before performing Cry Me A River.

Justin apparently chose to hit back at Britney’s recent apology with his unapologetic onstage banter.

Although her fans have not been very forgiving, a source close to Britney revealed that the singer “doesn’t expect anything” from her ex.

“Britney apologized without expecting anything from him in return,” the source said. ‘She did this to keep her side of the street clean and her apology was genuine. She never meant to hurt him.

They added: ‘She was just sharing her truth. They haven’t spoken at all in over a decade.

The source explained that Britney’s camp was not surprised by Justin’s fiery comment on stage.

“Saying anything during his show is just his attempt to get publicity for his tour,” they stated.

‘Of course, his statement was misogynistic, arrogant and narcissistic. No one would expect anything more than that from him.

“But her current ticket sales and the fact that her version of Selfish surpassed his in the first week says it all.”

Reflecting on the current release of Justin’s new album, they added: ‘JJustin is trying to revive a career he built as a member of a five-man band.

Britney’s fanbase got revenge on Justin by sending his 13-year-old bonus track of the same name to the charts, dethroning him on US iTunes (pictured in 2018).

Britney and Justin dated from 1999 to 2002 after meeting on The Mickey Mouse Club.

‘After leaving his band to become a solo artist, he now realizes that he can no longer sell records alone. Britney has never needed anyone to sell records. And she still outsold him a bonus track 14 years ago.

Last week, Justin released his new single Selfish, which marked his first solo song release since 2018, when he released his album Man of the Woods.

Following the move, he praised Justin’s new music and apologized for “some of the things” he said in his memoir.

However, Justin’s onstage antics seemed to have inflamed the singer on Thursday when she wrote on her Instagram account: “Someone told me that someone was talking s**t about me in the streets!!!

‘Do you want to take him to court or are you going to go home crying to your mom like you did last time? I don’t feel it !!!’