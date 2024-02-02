Fri. Feb 2nd, 2024

    Army chief discusses developments along southern border with British Deputy Chief of Defence Staff, meets Serbian Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires

    NNA – Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Wednesday welcomed, at his Yarzeh office, British Armyrsquo;s Deputy Chief of Defence Staff (Military Strategy and Operations), Lieutenant General Sir Charles Roland Vincent Walker, in the presence of British Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell, and British Military Attacheacute; in Lebanon, Lieutenant Colonel Lee Richard Saunders.

    Discussions reportedly touched on the means of cooperation between the armies of both countries, as well as developments along the southern border.

    On the other hand, Maj. Gen. Aoun received the Chargeacute; d#39;Affairs at the Serbian Embassy in Lebanon, Miljan Stanojevic, with discussions delving on various issues.

