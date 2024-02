NNA – Tyre- National News Agency correspondent reported that hostile artillery shelling targeted the northern outskirts of the southernnbsp;Lebanese town of Tayr Harfa and the outskirts of Wadi Hassan Majdel Zoun.

NNA correspondent also reported that Israeli enemy warplanes launched a series of air raids targeting the outskirts of the southern Lebanese towns of Marwahin, Zibqin, and Jabal Balat in the western sector.

================ L.Y