‘Tragedy’: five worker deaths in four days

The deaths of five people in NSW workplaces in just four days has led to calls for business owners to stay on top of safety and compliance.

In 2022, there was about one workplace death per week in NSW, but a recent string of deaths across the state has the government urging employers and businesses to remain mindful of workplace safety.

On January 29, a 77-year-old man was struck by a forklift while visiting a factory in Griffith. He was rushed to hospital but died days later.

On January 31, a 28-year-old man died after falling while electrocuted while carrying out air conditioner repairs in Egadine.

That same day, a 51-year-old man died on a cotton farm in Narromine after losing control of a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle.

On February 1, the death of a truck driver found unconscious on a loading dock in Dubbo became the fourth workplace fatality.

SafeWork investigations are also underway into a fatal motorcycle incident at a site 120km east of Tibooburra.

SafeWork is aware of “multiple workplace incidents” resulting in serious injuries, including an incident involving a construction worker who fell three to four meters from scaffolding in Eastwood on January 27.

The construction worker suffered serious head injuries.

NSW Minister for Workplace Health and Safety Sophie Cotsis has urged business owners to ensure they are aware of safety equipment and compliance.

“Five deaths in four days is a tragedy and my condolences go out to the families, friends and colleagues of those who have sadly lost their lives,” Ms Cotsis said.

“After a well-deserved break, employees should feel that they can return to work safely.

“Business owners must ensure their employees always practice safe work practices, and as we head into February, these deaths serve as a tragic reminder to ensure workplaces are up to date with safety equipment and compliance.”

Employees who have concerns about health and safety in the workplace can contact SafeWork anonymously on 13 10 50 or via the “Speak Up Save Lives” app.

