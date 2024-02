NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Friday welcomed Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, at the second Presidency headquarters in Ain el-Tineh.

Discussions reportedly touched on the general situation and field and political developments, in light of Israel#39;s continued aggression against the Gaza Strip and the Lebanese border villages and towns adjacent to the occupied Palestine, in addition to the bilateral relations between the two countries.

