    7 ‘Israeli Spies’ Busted in Row Over Hitting Hamas Targets in Turkey

    Feb 2, 2024 , , , , , ,
    7 'Israeli Spies' Busted in Row Over Hitting Hamas Targets in Turkey

    Carlo Toffolo

    Police in Turkey arrested seven people on Friday suspected of selling information to Israel’s spy agency Mossad, according to state media.

    Law enforcement and Turkey’s MIT intelligence agency conducted joint operations to detain the group in Istanbul and the western Izmir province, the Anadolu state news agency reported. The arrests come after Ankara warned Israel there would be “serious consequences” if it attempted to assassinate members of Hamas inside Turkey.

    A Turkish security official told Reuters that the seven taken into custody were selling Mossad information connected to the tracking and monitoring of local targets. Turkey’s TRT state broadcaster separately reported that MIT had concluded that Mossad was tracking targets inside the country using private detectives. Those detectives were tasked with surveillance, biographical information gathering, and the installation of tracking devices, the report said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

