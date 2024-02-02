Abbie Chatfield risks being banned from Instagram as she poses braless in tiny retro outfit in latest selfie

<!–

Abbie Chatfield was putting Instagram’s censors to the test on Friday night.

The radio star posed in her new outfit from Los Angeles label Rezek Studio in a racy Instagram Stories post.

The ensemble, which had a retro ’70s-style silhouette, consisted of a blue satin shirt worn open and a pair of shorts.

Abbie went braless under her top and left little to the imagination as she worked on her camera angles.

In her caption, Abbie praised Rezek Studio and talked about how much she loves the brand.

It comes after his latest speech about how “overrated” Byron Bay has become.

The television personality, 28, launched an extraordinary tirade against New south WalesThe popular tourist destination of Byron Bay, despite moving there just two years ago.

The former reality star lashed out at the renowned coastal city in the latest episode of her Its alot podcast, stating that the way he is perceived does not reflect his reality.

‘Everyone acts as if Byron Bay has the most beautiful beaches in the world. Have you been to Perth or Tamarama or literally anywhere else in Australia? she started.

‘People say it’s so beautiful, but you can’t really think that. There are no Ubers, there is no reception and everything closes at 2pm. There is nowhere to get a facial.

Chatfield said “you can’t relax” in Byron Bay because there is nothing to do there, before mocking the city’s beauty industry.

‘The only facials are like turmeric and a sticky substance. Give me a fucking needle in the face!’ she got angry.

Everyone thinks Byron is what he used to be, when in reality he’s…fine. When he was younger he was like Yamba, he used to be very quiet, very quaint. There were many crochet shops.

Byron Bay has a population of only 6,500 and is a popular tourist destination due to its stunning beaches and relaxed atmosphere and would not typically be somewhere a person would consider if they wanted a lively atmosphere.

Abbie seems to have recently gotten angry with Byron because in 2021 he liked the area enough to buy a $1.45 million cabin there.

Sharing images of the interior of her new home, Abbie revealed that her first purchase for her new property was a custom wooden table for her kitchen.

Located in the hinterland of Byron Bay in New South Wales, their new home was described as a private retreat.

She has also been spotted vacationing there on several occasions, most recently earlier this month when she was seen walking her dog in a white crop top.