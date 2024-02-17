Angela Chao, CEO of Foremost Group and wife of VC Jim Breyer, dies in a car crash at age 50

Angela Chao attend(s) New York City Opera’s Fall Gala 2010 at Lincoln Center on October 28th, 2010 in New York City.

Adriel Reboh/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Angela Chao, CEO of Foremost Group, died in a car accident in Texas, the company said.Chao assumed leadership of the company from her father, James S.C. Chao, in 2018.Chao was married to venture capitalist Jim Breyer and was the sister of Elaine Chao.

Angela Chao, 50, chair and CEO of the shipping company the Foremost Group, died in a car crash in Texas on Sunday, the company said.

She became CEO of the company in 2018, taking over from her father, James S.C. Chao, who founded the Foremost Group.

She was married to Jim Breyer, the venture capitalist founder of Breyer Capital.

Angela Chao was also the sister of Elaine Chao, who is married to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Elaine Chao served as labor secretary under former President George W. Bush and transportation secretary under former President Donald Trump.

“Angela Chao was a formidable executive and shipping industry leader, as well as a proud and loving daughter, sister, aunt, wife, and mother,” the Foremost Group said in a statement. “She was also a precocious youngster, learning about the shipping industry at an early age as she lovingly followed her father around during ‘Take Your Daughter to Work’ days on his ships.”

Chao’s family confirmed her death in a statement provided to Business Insider.

“Angela is a brilliant woman, a charismatic and visionary leader, and much-loved by all her sisters, our entire family and friends,” James S.C. Chao said in the statement. “Losing her at such a young age is something we never imagined, and our entire family is devastated with grief.”

“We are especially gratified by Angela’s devoted service to the Asian-American community. Although born in America, she never forgot her roots and throughout her life helped build bridges of understanding between East and West,” he added.

Chao, who was born in New York in 1973, served on the boards of American and Chinese groups, including the American Bureau of Shipping Council, the Bank of China, and a holding company for China State Shipbuilding.

