Michelle Dockery cuts a glamorous figure in red midi dress as she joins Cillian Murphy at BFI dinner for Christopher Nolan

Michelle Dockery and Cillian Murphy headline as Christopher Nolan receives a BFI scholarship at the BFI President’s Dinner in London on Wednesday.

Actress Michelle, 42, looked incredible when she arrived at the event held at The Rosewood Hotel, wearing a red midi dress.

The form-fitting garment highlighted the Downton Abbey star’s stunning figure as she added height to her figure with a pair of black heels.

Michelle let her brunette locks fall over her shoulders and accessorized her outfit with a pair of gold hoops.

Cillian, 47, who starred in Chris’s hit film Oppenheimer, looked dapper in a gray suit and white shirt.

Actor and director Kenneth Branagh was also present at the event, where he cut an elegant figure in a navy suit and patterned tie.

Christopher also wore a dark gray suit as he posed for the cameras alongside his wife Emma Thomas.

It comes after Cillian revealed that Christopher personally delivers all his film scripts on special paper that cannot be photocopied.

Oppenheimer was the fifth time Cillian and Christopher had worked together with the film star, revealing the director’s personal approach to pitching his scripts.

He flew to Ireland to personally deliver the script to the actor, and Cillian read all 197 pages immediately.

Speaking to GQ magazine, he said: “So, it was his mother who gave me the script earlier.” Or his brother; He will leave and return in three hours.

‘Part of this has to do with keeping the story under wraps before it’s published. But part of this has to do with tradition.

‘They’ve always done it this way, so why stop now? It adds a ritual to it, which I really appreciate. It fits me.’

Josh Harnett wore a black suit with a matching tie and white shirt.

Cillian also said that Christopher had already called him to play J. Robert Oppenheimer in the film and that he had said yes before reading the script.

The actor also described what it’s like to work with the acclaimed director, describing his sets as an “intimate laboratory.”

He said: ‘Even though he works at a tremendous pace, there is always room for curiosity and discovering things, and that’s what art should be about, you know? There are no phones, but no advertisements either: everyone knows that.

And there are no chairs. Because he doesn’t sit down. Sometimes a film set can be like a picnic.

“Everyone has their chairs and their snacks and they’re all texting and showing each other, you know, emojis or whatever, memes that I do know, but why?”