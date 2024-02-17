The Case for Disqualifying Fani Willis Makes No Sense

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

On the day after Valentine’s Day, the judge presiding over the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and 18 of his co-defendants will hold an evidentiary hearing to help determine whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (and her entire office) will be disqualified due to her romantic life allegedly creating a conflict of interest.

While it’s understandable that Judge Scott McAfee wants an evidentiary hearing to ensure he has all the facts before him prior to ruling, the hearing is unlikely to yield any enlightening evidence—because the premise of the motion is so deeply flawed.

Trump co-defendant Michael Roman—who oversaw a Koch brothers network research unit before working as a Trump campaign aide and in the Trump White House—seeks to disqualify Willis on the theory that her romantic relationship with a special prosecutor she hired, Nathan Wade, creates a conflict of interest for her in prosecuting the case.

