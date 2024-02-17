Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    News

    Padstow stabbing: Childcare worker knifed in the chest while leaving southwest Sydney train station

    By

    Feb 15, 2024 , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Padstow stabbing: Childcare worker knifed in the chest while leaving southwest Sydney train station

    Daycare worker stabbed
    Woman stabbed leaving train station

    By Daily Mail reporter

    Published: 19:12 EST, February 14, 2024 | Updated: 20:08 EST, February 14, 2024

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    A daycare worker was rushed to hospital after a horrific stabbing while on his way to work.

    The woman was stabbed in the chest as she left a train station in Padstow, south-west of Sydney, on Thursday morning.

    He managed to walk to the Mini Masterminds nursery on Banks Street, where assistance was provided until paramedics arrived at the scene.

    The woman was stabbed in the chest as she left a train station in Padstow, south-west of Sydney, on Thursday morning.

    A New South Wales Police spokesman said the woman was in a stable condition.

    “She was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for stab wounds to the chest before she was taken to Bankstown Hospital in a stable condition,” he said.

    “Police have established the crime scene and are investigating the incident.”

    Some parents were alerted about the incident through social media.

    ‘Does anyone know what’s going on at the nursery behind Padstow station?’ one wrote on Facebook.

    Lots of police cars and ambulances. It’s scary to see it. I hope everybody is fine.’

    Another added: “Apparently, an educator was attacked on her way to work. …police officers and both there, no one else was hurt.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Alexei Navalny, the daring Kremlin critic who died behind bars

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Gisele Bündchen looks relaxed while walking her dog in Miami, after being seen sharing a Valentine’s Day kiss with jiu-jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Joe Manchin reveals he is NOT running for president after months of threatening to challenge Biden with a third-party candidacy

    Feb 17, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Alexei Navalny, the daring Kremlin critic who died behind bars

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Gisele Bündchen looks relaxed while walking her dog in Miami, after being seen sharing a Valentine’s Day kiss with jiu-jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Joe Manchin reveals he is NOT running for president after months of threatening to challenge Biden with a third-party candidacy

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Google Pixel 8 Pro review: Unrivaled cameras make it one of the top high-end phones

    Feb 17, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy