Padstow stabbing: Childcare worker knifed in the chest while leaving southwest Sydney train station

A daycare worker was rushed to hospital after a horrific stabbing while on his way to work.

The woman was stabbed in the chest as she left a train station in Padstow, south-west of Sydney, on Thursday morning.

He managed to walk to the Mini Masterminds nursery on Banks Street, where assistance was provided until paramedics arrived at the scene.

A New South Wales Police spokesman said the woman was in a stable condition.

“She was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for stab wounds to the chest before she was taken to Bankstown Hospital in a stable condition,” he said.

“Police have established the crime scene and are investigating the incident.”

Some parents were alerted about the incident through social media.

‘Does anyone know what’s going on at the nursery behind Padstow station?’ one wrote on Facebook.

Lots of police cars and ambulances. It’s scary to see it. I hope everybody is fine.’

Another added: “Apparently, an educator was attacked on her way to work. …police officers and both there, no one else was hurt.