    House Homeland Security Chair Announces Retirement After Mayorkas Impeachment

    House Homeland Security Chair Announces Retirement After Mayorkas Impeachment

    Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

    Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, made a surprise announcement on Wednesday that he plans to retire at the end of his current term, his third, a day after leading a successful effort to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

    “At the start of the 118th Congress, I promised my constituents to pass legislation to secure our borders and to hold Secretary Mayorkas accountable,” Green said in a statement. “Today, with the House having passed H.R. 2 and Secretary Mayorkas impeached, it is time for me to return home.”

    The congressman also noted that the “country—and our Congress—is broken beyond most means of repair.”

