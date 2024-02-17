House Homeland Security Chair Announces Retirement After Mayorkas Impeachment

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, made a surprise announcement on Wednesday that he plans to retire at the end of his current term, his third, a day after leading a successful effort to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
“At the start of the 118th Congress, I promised my constituents to pass legislation to secure our borders and to hold Secretary Mayorkas accountable,” Green said in a statement. “Today, with the House having passed H.R. 2 and Secretary Mayorkas impeached, it is time for me to return home.”
The congressman also noted that the “country—and our Congress—is broken beyond most means of repair.”