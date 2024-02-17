House Homeland Security Chair Announces Retirement After Mayorkas Impeachment

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, made a surprise announcement on Wednesday that he plans to retire at the end of his current term, his third, a day after leading a successful effort to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“At the start of the 118th Congress, I promised my constituents to pass legislation to secure our borders and to hold Secretary Mayorkas accountable,” Green said in a statement. “Today, with the House having passed H.R. 2 and Secretary Mayorkas impeached, it is time for me to return home.”

The congressman also noted that the “country—and our Congress—is broken beyond most means of repair.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.