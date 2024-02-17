Juliette Binoche’s renaissance: French actress looks oh so chic on cover of Town and Country as she takes on the role of Coco Chanel and appears in Oscar nominated film Taste of Things

Juliette Binoche is experiencing a career renaissance this year with her appearance in the French Academy Award nomination for Best International Film.

She also takes on the role of Coco Chanel opposite Ben Mendelsohn’s Christian Dior in the new AppleTV+ series, The New Look.

The 59-year-old Oscar-winning English patient appeared on the cover of the March issue of Town and country to talk about her two new roles and her legendary, award-winning career along with a stunning photoshoot.

The OG Issue: Lessons From Legends spoke with Binoche about working with her ex Benoît Magimel on Taste of Things, her role on The New Look, and her upcoming 60th birthday in March.

‘For my 50th birthday I did something big in my house. I don’t know. I don’t even know what I’ll do today. Maybe the next day we will be at the Oscars ceremony with a movie. I’ll see how I feel. “It doesn’t scare me,” said the Chocolat star.

Juliette Binoche is experiencing a career renaissance this year with her appearance in the French Academy Award nomination for Best International Film.

She also takes on the role of Coco Chanel opposite Ben Mendelsohn’s Christian Dior in the new AppleTV+ series, The New Look.

The Taste of Things is based on the century-old Swiss novel by Marcel Rouff.

A gourmet chef named Dodin Bouffant lives in a castle in the Loire Valley in France. Binoche plays Eugenie, his cook, muse, lover and friend.

When she found out that her ex Benoît had been offered the role of Dodin, she didn’t think he would accept the role.

Juliette and Benoît became involved in 1998 after meeting while filming Children of the Century about the love story between novelist George Sand and poet Alfred de Musset.

Their daughter Hana was born in 1999 and the couple never married, instead separating in 2003.

They are co-parents with Hana but do not have any close relationship. City and country reported.

As for exes working together, the Los Angeles Times Review of the film said: “The relationship between the two protagonists is extraordinary, and those who know Binoche and Magimel’s past romantic history may be especially moved by the tenderness of their on-screen reunion here.”

The New Look takes place during World War II, when the Nazis occupied Paris and Chanel, Dior and Balmain were trying to get their fledgling fashion houses off the ground.

To prepare to play the iconic Coco Chanel, Binoche read many biographies of the fashion designer.

The Unbearable Lightness of Being actress commented on the different pasts of Dior and Chanel.

“Dior comes from a very bourgeois background and, as a child, he had everything: the beautiful house, the parents together, the gardens,” he said.

‘Chanel was the complete opposite. She was the poorest of the poor. She saw her mother die when she was 11 years old. Her father abandoned the children and she never saw him again.

He went on to talk about the character and determination of his role. ‘At that time, as a woman, you couldn’t rise to another rank in society. She had that survivor energy.

‘And she really wanted to be in the cradle of creation. She wanted her freedom because she was starting from a very traumatic point. Yes, she is complex, but I think everyone is.

In a separate interview with The radio timesthe Paradise Highway star addressed Chanel’s Nazi roots.

“Her relationship with the Nazis is a fact, but you have to know that she didn’t kill anyone,” he said.

‘She didn’t give any names (to the Nazis). There are different ways. It’s a difficult story. I could go on and on… It would be easy to say that Chanel was a collaborator, period, and it should be thrown in the trash. But it is much more complex than that.

The star also spoke about fame, saying: “I’m worried about The New Look being seen in people’s homes.” I am worried about my freedom. When you’re too famous it’s hell: you can’t go out and live your life. You become a prisoner.’

Her next role is Penelope, Odysseus’ wife, who will be played by her English Patient co-star Ralph Fiennes. The film is based on The return of Uberto Pasolini, which in turn is based on Homer’s Odyssey.

Oscar winner English Patient, 59, appeared on the cover of Town and Country’s March issue to talk about her two new roles and her legendary, award-winning career along with a stunning photo shoot.

The OG Issue: Lessons From Legends spoke with Binoche about working with her ex Benoît Magimel on Taste of Things and her The New Look co-stars and her upcoming 60th birthday in March.

‘For my 50th birthday I did something big in my house. I don’t know. I don’t even know what I’ll do today. Maybe the next day we will be at the Oscars ceremony with a movie. I’ll see how I feel. “I’m not afraid of that,” the Chocolat star said.

The Taste of Things is based on the century-old Swiss novel by Marcel Rouff. A gourmet chef named Dodin Bouffant lives in a castle in the Loire Valley in France. Binoche plays Eugenia, his cook, muse, lover and friend.

When she found out that her ex Benoît had been offered the role of Dodin, she didn’t think he would accept the role. Juliette and Benoît became involved in 1998 after meeting while filming Children of the Century about the love story between novelist George Sand and poet Alfred de Musset.

Their daughter Hana was born in 1999 and the couple never married, but separated in 2003. They are co-parents with Hana, but are not in any close relationship, Town and Country reported.

As for the exes working together, the Los Angeles Times review of the film said, “The relationship between the two leads is extraordinary, and those who know Binoche and Magimel’s past romantic history may be especially moved by the tenderness of their exes on screen.” meeting here’

The New Look takes place during World War II, when the Nazis occupied Paris and Chanel, Dior and Balmain were trying to get their fledgling fashion houses off the ground.

The media asked him why he works so hard.

‘I’m passionate. I love the work. I think I’m privileged to be able to choose the films I make and I do a lot of different things,’ she explained.

When asked what she does with her free time, Juliette took a long time to respond.

She has her two children, her mother and a place in the southwest of France to go to get away from it all. The French beauty is single but she doesn’t date.