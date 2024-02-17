Local DJ and Mom of 2 Killed in Super Bowl Parade Shooting, Station Says

Glenn E. Rice/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A Kansas City radio DJ died from injuries sustained in a shooting near a parade to celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory on Wednesday, according to family members and her radio station.

“It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs’ rally,” the radio station wrote on Facebook. “This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community.”

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, as she was identified by friends and family to the Kansas City Star, was in her mid-40s and the mother of two adult children. Friends said she died while undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

