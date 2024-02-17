Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    News

    Local DJ and Mom of 2 Killed in Super Bowl Parade Shooting, Station Says

    By

    Feb 15, 2024 , , , , ,
    Local DJ and Mom of 2 Killed in Super Bowl Parade Shooting, Station Says

    Glenn E. Rice/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

    A Kansas City radio DJ died from injuries sustained in a shooting near a parade to celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory on Wednesday, according to family members and her radio station.

    “It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs’ rally,” the radio station wrote on Facebook. “This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community.”

    Lisa Lopez-Galvan, as she was identified by friends and family to the Kansas City Star, was in her mid-40s and the mother of two adult children. Friends said she died while undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Alexei Navalny, the daring Kremlin critic who died behind bars

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Gisele Bündchen looks relaxed while walking her dog in Miami, after being seen sharing a Valentine’s Day kiss with jiu-jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Joe Manchin reveals he is NOT running for president after months of threatening to challenge Biden with a third-party candidacy

    Feb 17, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Alexei Navalny, the daring Kremlin critic who died behind bars

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Gisele Bündchen looks relaxed while walking her dog in Miami, after being seen sharing a Valentine’s Day kiss with jiu-jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Joe Manchin reveals he is NOT running for president after months of threatening to challenge Biden with a third-party candidacy

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Google Pixel 8 Pro review: Unrivaled cameras make it one of the top high-end phones

    Feb 17, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy