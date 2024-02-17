Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    Chiefs' Fan Recalls Harrowing Moment He Tackled Suspected Parade Gunman

    CNN

    An onlooker at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade Wednesday recounted the moment he tackled a suspected gunman after shots rang out.

    On CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront, Chiefs fan Paul Contreras described how he stepped into action during the outbreak of violence, which saw at least one fatality along with nearly two dozen others injured.

    “I just heard somebody yelling to stop this guy, tackle him, and he was coming in the opposite direction, so I just—you don’t think about it. It’s just a reaction. He got close to me, I got the right angle on him, and I hit him from behind, and when I hit him from behind, I either jarred the gun out of his hand or out of his sleeve, because as I’m taking him down to the ground, I see the gun on the ground,” Contreras said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

