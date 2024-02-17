Former Yankees and Reds pitcher Don Gullett who won three World Series in his MLB career dies at 73

Don Gullett spent seven years pitching for the Reds and two for the Yankees

Three-time World Series champion and nine-year MLB veteran Don Gullett died at the age of 73 on Wednesday.

Gullett was best known as a left-handed pitcher who spent seven seasons with the Cincinnati Reds and appeared in four World Series with the franchise. He helped them win the 1975 and 1976 World Series.

The Kentucky native then played two seasons for the New York Yankees, helping the Bronx Bombers win the World Series in 1977.

The cause of death was not reported.

Gullett, a first-round pick in the 1969 draft by the Reds, made his major league debut in April 1970.

In 10 career World Series appearances, Gullett was 2-2 with a 3.61 ERA. He started Game 7 of the 1975 World Series for the Reds against the Boston Red Sox and allowed three runs in four innings of a no-decision. The Reds won the title with a 4-3 victory.

Gullett appeared in one World Series game for the Yankees in 1977. He pitched only eight games during the 1978 regular season, his last in baseball, and missed the postseason and the World Series. However, he was on the Yankees’ World Series roster.

Gullett served as the Reds’ pitching coach from 1993 to 2005. “Don dedicated 24 years to this franchise as a minor league player, coach and instructor,” Reds CEO Bob Castellini said in a statement.

“An anchor on the pitching staff of one of the greatest baseball teams in history, his contributions to our rich tradition, our city and his community will never be forgotten.”

In 266 career regular season appearances (186 starts), Gullett was 109-50 with a 3.11 ERA and 921 strikeouts in 1,390 innings pitched. In a peculiar brush with history, Gullett allowed his 660th career home runs to both Willie Mays and Hank Aaron.

The Reds’ Pete Rose once said of his teammate, “Don Gullett is the only one who can throw a baseball through a car wash without getting it wet.”