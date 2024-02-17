NFL says it is ‘deeply saddened’ by ‘senseless’ shooting at Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade as other teams send condolences to Kansas City after at least one person is killed

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The NFL has said it is “deeply saddened” by the shooting that occurred during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.

As Kansas City players, staff and fans celebrated the team’s second consecutive championship, at least 29 people were shot and one died inside Union Station, according to Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves.

The NFL said: “We are deeply saddened by the senseless shooting that occurred today near the end of the Chiefs rally in Kansas City.” Our thoughts are with the victims and all those affected.

‘We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency personnel. ‘

The Baltimore Ravens also offered their condolences to the Chiefs after the Super Bowl champions’ parade turned into a tragedy, and Graves said three suspects have been detained.

NFL says it is “deeply saddened” by Wednesday’s shooting

The Ravens released the above statement on X following the shocking shooting in Kansas City.

The Chiefs were in great spirits before their Super Bowl parade took a turn for the worse.

The Raiders added that their thoughts were with the Chiefs following the shooting.

“Our hearts go out to Chiefs Kingdom following the tragic events and shocking violence that occurred during today’s parade in Kansas City,” the Ravens wrote in a statement. published in X.

“On a day meant to bring people together in joy and celebrate love, we send our full support to every citizen of the region and every member of the Chiefs organization who has been affected by this senseless tragedy.”

The raiders saying, ‘Las Vegas Raiders’ thoughts are with the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans following the senseless violence at today’s parade. We extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy.’

and the titans aggregate“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, the community and the Kansas City Chiefs,” the message ends with a blue heart.

He Commandersbrown and vikings echoed that sentiment as well, while the jaguars, rams and jeans They also offered their condolences.

The Jets aggregate, ‘We are saddened to hear of the senseless loss of life today after the Chiefs’ championship parade. “Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and the entire Kansas City community.”

People flee after shots fired near Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory parade

Several people were seen being carried away on stretchers, and reports indicate that up to 10 people may have been injured in the chaotic scenes.

All Chiefs players and staff are confirmed to be safe and accounted for.

The team’s vice president of content and production, Robert G. Alberino Jr, also confirmed that the organization’s production team, game day cheer team, flag team and mascots were all accounted for.

The Chiefs also issued a statement of their own saying, “We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally.”

‘Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and all of Kansas City. We are in close communication with the mayor’s office and the Kansas City Police Department.

“We are grateful to local law enforcement and first responders who were on scene to assist.”