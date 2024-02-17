Donald Trump’s niece says she thinks Jon Stewart’s ‘rhetoric’ is a ‘potential disaster for democracy’

“Not only is Stewart’s ‘both sides are the same’ rhetoric not funny, it’s a potential disaster for democracy,” Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, said of comedian Jon Stewart.

Mary Trump wasn’t amused by Jon Stewart’s monologue on his first day back behind the desk at “The Daily Show.”

The former president’s niece criticized Stewart’s Monday episode where he slammed President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. According to Stewart, Trump, 77, and Biden, 81, are “both stretching the limits of being able to handle the toughest job in the world.”

“Not only is Stewart’s ‘both sides are the same’ rhetoric not funny, it’s a potential disaster for democracy,” the 58-year-old psychologist wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

“I know Donald, and the media has to stop with the both sides bullshit,” she said in a follow-up post.

Not only is Stewart’s “both sides are the same” rhetoric not funny, it’s a potential disaster for democracy. I have thoughts . . . 🧵 https://t.co/m7SmHdt5xO — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) February 14, 2024

During Monday’s episode, Stewart teased both presidential candidates for their age-related gaffes.

“These two candidates. They are both similarly challenged. And it is not crazy to think that the oldest people in the history of the country to ever run for president might have some of these challenges,” Stewart said in the segment.

Mary, however, didn’t find Stewart’s comedy amusing. She accused Stewart of equating Trump with Biden when the former has been indicted four times, among other controversies.

“There is much more to do after the disastrous four years of the Trump administration and decades of Republican governance, but unlike his elderly, fascist, and cognitively impaired counterpart in the Republican Party, President Biden is an elder statesman with experience to get things done that can give American democracy a fighting chance,” Trump wrote in her newsletter on Tuesday.

“The alternative? A cruel, unfit, rapist who, in addition to being a criminal defendant under four indictments, sides with our enemies at every opportunity,” she added.

She also accused Stewart of “pretending” that Donald Trump could be “favorably compared to President Biden by any metric.”

“Stewart is bringing back the same bullshit that helped get Donald elected in 2016,” she wrote in another X post on the same day.

To be sure, Stewart’s commentary on Monday didn’t gloss over the former president’s flaws.

“Biden’s lost a step, but Trump regularly says things at rallies that would warrant a wellness check,” Stewart said, referencing Trump’s rants at his campaign rallies.

Mary Trump’s father, Fred Trump Jr., was the younger brother of Donald Trump.

The former president has an estranged relationship with his niece. In 2020, Trump described her as a “seldom seen niece who knows little about me” and a “mess” after she published a tell-all book about the Trump family.

“He is a fascist,” Mary Trump said of Trump during an interview with BI in September 2021. “But he probably doesn’t know what fascist means.”

Representatives for Stewart did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider sent outside regular business hours.

