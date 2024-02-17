Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    News

    Officeworks calculator: Urgent recall of common school item over safety fears

    By

    Feb 15, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    Officeworks calculator: Urgent recall of common school item over safety fears

    By Makayla Muscat for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 22:52 EST, February 14, 2024 | Updated: 23:09 EST, February 14, 2024

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    A calculator popular with schoolchildren sold at Officeworks and through school supply suppliers has been pulled from shelves across Australia over fears it may be unsafe for children.

    Competition regulator ACCC issued a product recall notice for the Casio electronic calculator model HL-820VA on Wednesday.

    Competition regulator ACCC on Wednesday issued a product recall notice for Casio’s electronic calculator model HL-820VA.

    Button batteries are not sufficiently secured and are accessible to small children.

    The problem could cause choking or serious injury if small children swallow the batteries.

    Consumers who purchased the item were urged to stop using the calculator immediately and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    The calculator model was sold by Officeworks and other school or office suppliers between June 2022 and January of this year.

    Consumers can email Shriro Australia for more information or to ask further questions.

    In Australia, about 20 children each week attend hospital emergency departments suspected of having swallowed or inserted a button battery.

    When a battery is ingested, a chemical reaction occurs that severely damages vital organs.

    The calculator model was sold by Officeworks and other school or office suppliers between June 2022 and January 2024.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Alexei Navalny, the daring Kremlin critic who died behind bars

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Gisele Bündchen looks relaxed while walking her dog in Miami, after being seen sharing a Valentine’s Day kiss with jiu-jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Joe Manchin reveals he is NOT running for president after months of threatening to challenge Biden with a third-party candidacy

    Feb 17, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Alexei Navalny, the daring Kremlin critic who died behind bars

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Gisele Bündchen looks relaxed while walking her dog in Miami, after being seen sharing a Valentine’s Day kiss with jiu-jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Joe Manchin reveals he is NOT running for president after months of threatening to challenge Biden with a third-party candidacy

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Google Pixel 8 Pro review: Unrivaled cameras make it one of the top high-end phones

    Feb 17, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy