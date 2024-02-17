Officeworks calculator: Urgent recall of common school item over safety fears

<!–

A calculator popular with schoolchildren sold at Officeworks and through school supply suppliers has been pulled from shelves across Australia over fears it may be unsafe for children.

Competition regulator ACCC issued a product recall notice for the Casio electronic calculator model HL-820VA on Wednesday.

Button batteries are not sufficiently secured and are accessible to small children.

The problem could cause choking or serious injury if small children swallow the batteries.

Consumers who purchased the item were urged to stop using the calculator immediately and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The calculator model was sold by Officeworks and other school or office suppliers between June 2022 and January of this year.

Consumers can email Shriro Australia for more information or to ask further questions.

In Australia, about 20 children each week attend hospital emergency departments suspected of having swallowed or inserted a button battery.

When a battery is ingested, a chemical reaction occurs that severely damages vital organs.