🔴 Live: US allies call for ceasefire, say Rafah assault ‘would be catastrophic’

The leaders of Canada, Australia and New Zealand on Thursday called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, according to a joint statement released in response to reports about Israel’s planned military operation in Rafah. “We are gravely concerned by indications that Israel is planning a ground offensive into Rafah. A military operation into Rafah would be catastrophic,” the statement by the prime ministers of the three countries said. Read our liveblog for all the latest developments on the Israel-Hamas war.

