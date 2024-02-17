Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    News

    Jack Smith Asks SCOTUS to Deny Trump Request in 2020 Election Case

    By

    Feb 15, 2024 , , , ,
    Jack Smith Asks SCOTUS to Deny Trump Request in 2020 Election Case

    Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

    Special counsel Jack Smith urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to turn down a request from Donald Trump–whom he is prosecuting on charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 election–to pause the case while he appeals the question of whether he is immune from charges related to his time in office.

    The former president had asked Monday to place the case on hold while he appeals a lower court’s ruling jettisoning his immunity argument earlier this month.

    “Delay in the resolution of these charges threatens to frustrate the public interest in a speedy and fair verdict—a compelling interest in every criminal case and one that has unique national importance here,” Smith wrote, “as it involves federal criminal charges against a former president for alleged criminal efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election, including through the use of official power.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Alexei Navalny, the daring Kremlin critic who died behind bars

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Gisele Bündchen looks relaxed while walking her dog in Miami, after being seen sharing a Valentine’s Day kiss with jiu-jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Joe Manchin reveals he is NOT running for president after months of threatening to challenge Biden with a third-party candidacy

    Feb 17, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Alexei Navalny, the daring Kremlin critic who died behind bars

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Gisele Bündchen looks relaxed while walking her dog in Miami, after being seen sharing a Valentine’s Day kiss with jiu-jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Joe Manchin reveals he is NOT running for president after months of threatening to challenge Biden with a third-party candidacy

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Google Pixel 8 Pro review: Unrivaled cameras make it one of the top high-end phones

    Feb 17, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy