Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    News

    Supercars legend Paul Weel turns massive profit as he sells Gold Coast beachside mansion for $17million

    By

    Feb 15, 2024 , , , , , , , , ,
    Supercars legend Paul Weel turns massive profit as he sells Gold Coast beachside mansion for $17million

    By A. James for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 23:54 EST, February 14, 2024 | Updated: 23:55 EST, February 14, 2024

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Supercar champion Paul Weel has sold his mansion on Queensland’s Gold Coast for a whopping $16.95 million.

    Located in the coastal suburb of Mermaid Beach, the sprawling four-bedroom, four-bathroom, two-level pad covers a double block and boasts incredible water views.

    Built right on the ocean, the property boasts a stunning 40-foot panoramic beach frontage.

    Weel, 44, and his wife Emma purchased the luxury resort-style home in 2022 for $15.85 million, reports courier mail.

    Highlights include a spacious open-plan layout with double-height ceilings, oversized living spaces and an outdoor entertaining terrace.

    Supercar champion Paul Weel has sold his mansion on Queensland’s Gold Coast for a whopping $16.95 million. (in the photo)

    Weel, 44, and his wife Emma bought the luxury resort-style home in 2022 for $15.85 million, The Courier Mail reports. (both pictured)

    There is also a large kitchen with a breakfast bar, a commercial cool room and an outdoor terrace.

    Meanwhile, the master bedroom features a luxurious walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom that includes a bathtub and bidet.

    Other highlights of the home include a plunge pool and a private beachfront patio.

    Located in the coastal suburb of Mermaid Beach, the sprawling four-bedroom, four-bathroom, two-level pad covers a double block and boasts incredible water views.

    Meanwhile, the master bedroom features a luxurious walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom that includes a bathtub and bidet.

    According to the report, Weel has been selling his Gold Coast real estate portfolio over the past few years.

    Last year, the racing champion unloaded a Palm Beach spread for $10.2 million.

    And in 2021, the AMSCAR competitor got $10.9 million for its Carrara home.

    In his long career as a racing driver, Weel made 11 starts in the famous Bathurst 1000. He also raced Super Trucks.

    Highlights include a spacious open-plan layout with double-height ceilings, oversized living spaces and an outdoor entertaining terrace.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Alexei Navalny, the daring Kremlin critic who died behind bars

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Gisele Bündchen looks relaxed while walking her dog in Miami, after being seen sharing a Valentine’s Day kiss with jiu-jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Joe Manchin reveals he is NOT running for president after months of threatening to challenge Biden with a third-party candidacy

    Feb 17, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Alexei Navalny, the daring Kremlin critic who died behind bars

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Gisele Bündchen looks relaxed while walking her dog in Miami, after being seen sharing a Valentine’s Day kiss with jiu-jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Joe Manchin reveals he is NOT running for president after months of threatening to challenge Biden with a third-party candidacy

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Google Pixel 8 Pro review: Unrivaled cameras make it one of the top high-end phones

    Feb 17, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy