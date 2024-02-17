Supercars legend Paul Weel turns massive profit as he sells Gold Coast beachside mansion for $17million

<!–

Supercar champion Paul Weel has sold his mansion on Queensland’s Gold Coast for a whopping $16.95 million.

Located in the coastal suburb of Mermaid Beach, the sprawling four-bedroom, four-bathroom, two-level pad covers a double block and boasts incredible water views.

Built right on the ocean, the property boasts a stunning 40-foot panoramic beach frontage.

Weel, 44, and his wife Emma purchased the luxury resort-style home in 2022 for $15.85 million, reports courier mail.

Highlights include a spacious open-plan layout with double-height ceilings, oversized living spaces and an outdoor entertaining terrace.

There is also a large kitchen with a breakfast bar, a commercial cool room and an outdoor terrace.

Meanwhile, the master bedroom features a luxurious walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom that includes a bathtub and bidet.

Other highlights of the home include a plunge pool and a private beachfront patio.

According to the report, Weel has been selling his Gold Coast real estate portfolio over the past few years.

Last year, the racing champion unloaded a Palm Beach spread for $10.2 million.

And in 2021, the AMSCAR competitor got $10.9 million for its Carrara home.

In his long career as a racing driver, Weel made 11 starts in the famous Bathurst 1000. He also raced Super Trucks.