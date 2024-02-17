Beaudesert, Queensland: Woman killed by tractor in ‘possible domestic violence attack’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A woman has died after being hit by a tractor in an alleged horrific domestic violence incident.

Emergency services were called to a property at Woodhill near Beaudesert in southern Queensland shortly after 9am on Thursday.

They found a seriously injured woman, believed to be in her early 30s, but they could not revive her and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A street view of Undullah Rd where police were called to a horrific incident in which a woman was killed by a tractor

The property is believed to be a sugar cane farm where police have established a crime scene and say a 44-year-old man is assisting in the investigation.

“The Logan Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the sudden death of a 32-year-old woman at an address in Woodhill,” police said in a statement.

The statement said police were called to the Undullah Rd property at 9.30am following reports of the sudden death of a woman.

“Upon arrival, police located a deceased 32-year-old Woodhill woman,” police said.

“A crime scene has been declared and investigations are underway.”

More to come