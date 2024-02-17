Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    Beaudesert, Queensland: Woman killed by tractor in ‘possible domestic violence attack’

    By

    Beaudesert, Queensland: Woman killed by tractor in ‘possible domestic violence attack’

    By David Southwell for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 00:45 EST, February 15, 2024 | Updated: 01:00 EST, February 15, 2024

    A woman has died after being hit by a tractor in an alleged horrific domestic violence incident.

    Emergency services were called to a property at Woodhill near Beaudesert in southern Queensland shortly after 9am on Thursday.

    They found a seriously injured woman, believed to be in her early 30s, but they could not revive her and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

    A street view of Undullah Rd where police were called to a horrific incident in which a woman was killed by a tractor

    The property is believed to be a sugar cane farm where police have established a crime scene and say a 44-year-old man is assisting in the investigation.

    “The Logan Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the sudden death of a 32-year-old woman at an address in Woodhill,” police said in a statement.

    The statement said police were called to the Undullah Rd property at 9.30am following reports of the sudden death of a woman.

    “Upon arrival, police located a deceased 32-year-old Woodhill woman,” police said.

    “A crime scene has been declared and investigations are underway.”

    More to come

    By

