    Mike Tyson shows off remarkable punch power at 57… incredible clip emerges of former heavyweight champion hitting the pads in the gym months after helping Francis Ngannou prepare for his fight with Tyson Fury

    By

    Mike Tyson shows off remarkable punch power at 57… incredible clip emerges of former heavyweight champion hitting the pads in the gym months after helping Francis Ngannou prepare for his fight with Tyson Fury

    Mike Tyson is still in incredible shape, as evidenced by a new video with his trainer
    Tyson became the sport’s youngest heavyweight champion at the age of 20.
    By Jake Nisse for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 00:21 EST, February 15, 2024 | Updated: 00:57 EST, February 15, 2024

    Mike Tyson still retains his remarkable punching power at the age of 57, as an incredible clip has emerged of the boxing legend hitting the pads in practice.

    Tyson was seen in the ring with trainer Rafael Cordeiro, who posted a video of the couple on their Instagram.

    And Tyson looked extremely agile in the clip as he dodged his trainer’s punches and landed some hard-hitting blows himself.

    ‘Another day at the office! Thanks for everything my brother!’ Cordeiro captioned the clip.

    The video comes months after Tyson helped MMA star Francis Ngannou prepare for his crossover fight with Tyson Fury.

    Mike Tyson showed off his remarkable punching power in new practice video

    The boxing legend is widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time.

    Ngannou approached Tyson before his crossover fight against Fury last October.

    He told Mail Sport: “How many times do you actually get involved in an immortal event?”

    ‘How many times in my life can I do something like this?

    ‘Something of magnitude. So, of course, I would like to participate in this and say yes to being a part of this.”

    Tyson became the sport’s youngest heavyweight champion at the age of 20 in 1986.

    He worked with Ngannou to help him improve his striking skills, accuracy and intelligence in the ring.

    By

