Kimmel and Colbert Brutally Roast Trump’s ‘Valentine’ Email to Melania

Every couple has their own special way of celebrating Valentine’s Day. And if you’re Donald Trump, you do it in the loudest and most public way possible.

Jimmy Kimmel paid tribute to Cupid on Wednesday by sharing the Feb. 14 messages Joe Biden and Barack Obama sent to their respective wives. Obama, who Kimmel says “always gets things right,” posted a simple message to wife Michelle: “How did I get so lucky? Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend.”

Biden, meanwhile, addressed his wife more directly in his Valentine’s Day greeting, posting a throwback photo and the message: “Jilly, you’re the love of my life and the life of my love.” While Kimmel agreed that the message was sweet, he also said it sounds like “the riddle a troll would force you to solve.”

