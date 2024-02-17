Kourtney Kardashian says she is ‘obsessed’ with Travis Barker after he shared photos of her in lingerie and a bikini in a raunchy Valentine’s Day tribute.

Kourtney Kardashian told husband Travis Barker that she’s “obsessed” with him after he honored her with a raunchy Valentine’s Day tribute on Instagram.

The reality TV star, 44, took to her Stories on Wednesday to repost one of the snaps from the 48-year-old rocker’s post, which showed her jumping into his arms in a tiny black and white bikini. .

“Obsessed with you,” Kourtney, who recently revealed where she and Travis conceived their son Rocky, wrote over the image, adding a red heart emoji.

In his original post, Travis also shared a sizzling image of Kourtney in a hot, skimpy lingerie that featured a cutout at the midriff and feather embellishments.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, my beautiful wife,” he wrote in the caption, to which she replied, “Happy Valentine’s Day, the husband of my dreams.”

Kourtney Kardashian told her husband Travis Barker that she is ‘obsessed’ with him, after he honored her with a raunchy Valentine’s Day tribute on Instagram.

The reality TV star, 44, took to her Stories on Wednesday to repost one of the snaps from the 48-year-old rocker’s post, which showed her jumping into his arms in a tiny black and white bikini. .

The lingerie photo was a mirror selfie taken by Kourtney for her husband. In the image, she had her black braids styled in a short, sleek bob.

Another photo showed the loved-up duo sharing a passionate kiss up close, while both matched in black outfits.

There was also a photo of Kourtney’s feet planted in Travis’s face, as he tenderly held her legs while in bed.

Interestingly, there was an encouraging yellow sticky note next to the bed that said, “I only deserve the best.”

In another photo, Travis was preparing his bedroom for Valentine’s Day, as he scattered red rose petals on the bed that spelled out the initials of his name in the middle of a big heart.

Lastly, she added a photo of them snuggling while wearing skeleton zip-up onesies.

Travis’ 8.6 million followers appreciated the hot post, with one writing: ‘That amazing body! Without filters! I love it.’

Others also praised Kourtney for not Photoshopping her photos, with one person writing, “I love her because she posts her real body which is beautiful and better than any photoshopped pencil body.” Her love is incredible.’

“Happy Valentine’s Day, my beautiful wife,” he wrote in the caption of the original post, where he shared several steamy snaps.

Another photo showed the loved-up duo sharing a passionate kiss up close, while both matched in black outfits.

There was also a photo of Kourtney’s feet planted in Travis’s face, as he tenderly held her legs while in bed.

In another photo, Travis is seen preparing his bedroom for Valentine’s Day, while scattering red rose petals on the bed that spell out the initials of his name in the middle of a large heart.

Lastly, she added a photo of them snuggling while wearing skeleton zip-up onesies.

“Damn Kourtney you look better than ever,” another fan chimed in.

Some people also joked about his feet clicking in their face, writing, “I swear Travis has a foot fetish.”

The mother-of-four has been enjoying quality time with her children and Travis, while joining the Blink-182 drummer on the Australian leg of the band’s tour.

On Wednesday, the couple were spotted at Luna amusement park in Sydney with Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, nine, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, 40.

The park was closed to the public, but opened its doors for Kourtney, Travis and other members of Blink 182.

At one point, Travis and Kourtney were photographed together on a carousel.

The couple also carried large stuffed animals that they appeared to have won for their children at the theme park.

Kourtney also shares her son Mason, 14, with Scott, although he didn’t appear to be present.

Kourtney and Travis are also parents to son Rocky Thirteen, who is three months old.

The mother-of-four has been enjoying quality time with her children and Travis, while joining the Blink-182 drummer on the Australian leg of the band’s tour.

On Wednesday, the couple were spotted at Luna amusement park in Sydney with Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, nine, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, 40.

Travis and Kourtney rode a carousel

Kourtney smiled while riding a golden horse

They enjoyed another fun ride.

The family seemed to have a great time.

The couple shared a happy moment.

The happy duo kissed.

Kourtney smiled as Travis hugged her.

The star watched as the children played.

Mark Hoppus, Travis’ Blink-182 bandmate, also posted a snap from the day, showing the pair enjoying a boat ride in the bay.

Meanwhile, Travis shares daughter Alabama, 18, and Landon, 20, as well as stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with his ex Shana Moakler, 48.

Mark Hoppus, Travis’ Blink-182 bandmate, also posted a snap from the day, showing the pair enjoying a boat ride in the bay.

The day before, Kourtney shared photos from her trip to the luxurious Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah, and clarified that it was where she and Travis had been on vacation when they set out to expand their family.

She captioned the post: “One year ago today.” The drummer made it even more explicit with her comment on the post: “We made baby Rocky.”

Kourtney previously said that Rocky, who was born in November last year, had been conceived on Valentine’s Day 2023.