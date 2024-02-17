Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan reunite on Valentine’s Day! RHOM Star Puts On Hot Show In Bra And Tights After THAT Instagram Breakup And Drama About His Dad Michael Jordan

Larsa Pippen was spotted carrying a white rose while meeting up with Marcus Jordan in Miami on Valentine’s Day, after the couple reportedly split earlier this week.

The TV personality, 49, who initially sparked breakup rumors when she unfollowed the basketball player, 33, on Instagram, was seen arriving at her condo with Michael Jordan’s son accompanying her.

She easily held the white rose, which symbolizes loyalty and purity, in her hand while walking down a sidewalk, and at one point, the sports star was seen affectionately placing his hand on the back of her head.

The Real Housewives Of Miami star showed off her toned figure wearing a red sports bra and matching leggings for the daytime outing.

Pippen put on a pair of white sneakers secured with laces and carried a black backpack over his right shoulder to hold the items he needed during the outing.

Larsa Pippen, 49, was spotted carrying a white rose while meeting up with Marcus Jordan, 33, in Miami on Valentine’s Day, after the couple reportedly split earlier this week.

The television personality was seen arriving at her condo with Michael Jordan’s son accompanying her.

Larsa, who reacted to Michael Jordan admitting he doesn’t approve of her dating his son Marcus, completed the look by wearing a pair of stylish sunglasses as she walked in the bright sun.

Marcus was seen strolling near the media personality as the two arrived at his condo, and he kept it casual in a white short-sleeved shirt and a pair of black shorts.

The star also donned a pair of black sneakers and wore a black cap on top of her head for a finishing touch.

Jordan was seen with a smile on his face while having a conversation with the reality star.

Shortly before the couple was spotted at their residence, both Larsa and Marcus were also photographed together at a flower shop in Miami, according to TMZ.

They were seen waiting in line to pay, and witnesses said the two appeared to be carrying vases and a large bouquet of at least a dozen roses.

The seemingly romantic display comes next. People reported Monday that the two had split after an 18-month romance.

At the time the breakup was reported, Larsa and Marcus had unfollowed each other on Instagram, a now common sign of a breakup. However, the two were back to back as of Wednesday.

She easily held the white rose, which symbolizes loyalty and purity, in her hand as she strolled down a sidewalk.

At one point, the sports star was seen affectionately placing his hand on the back of her neck as they walked side by side.

The Real Housewives Of Miami star showed off her toned figure wearing a red sports bra and matching leggings for the daytime outing.

Pippen put on a pair of white sneakers secured with laces and carried a black backpack over his right shoulder to hold the items he needed during the hike.

Marcus was seen walking near Larsa when the two arrived at their condo, and he kept it casual in a white short-sleeved shirt and a pair of black shorts.

TMZ added that the two didn’t appear to make any effort to disguise their trip to the store and Larsa’s house.

The publication’s sources described their split as a result of general turbulence in their relationship, rather than the result of a single issue.

Until now, the two have remained silent about the status of their relationship, but the reality star hinted at trouble in paradise when she shared a poll on social media that read: ‘Should your friends unfollow your ex?’ ‘

Their romance has been a topic of fascination for their fans, as they are both connected to the Chicago Bulls dynasty of the 1990s through its most famous players.

Larsa was married to Scottie Pippen from 1997 until finalizing their divorce in 2021, while Marcus is the son of the legendary Michael Jordan.

The odd couple appeared to irritate the elder Jordan, who expressed his disapproval of the relationship last year.

When breakup rumors emerged, a source also told DailyMail.com: “They were in love with each other, but once the honeymoon phase was over, they started to realize their priorities differed.”

‘They both had different ideas about what their family was going to be like and that created a lot of stress. They’re just on different paths, but they’re both to blame for not being together, even though they blame each other for the disappearance.’

Shortly before the couple was spotted at their residence, both Larsa and Marcus were also photographed together at a flower shop in Miami, according to TMZ.

They were seen waiting in line to pay, and witnesses said the two appeared to be carrying vases and a large bouquet of at least a dozen roses.

The publication’s sources described their split as a result of general turbulence in their relationship, rather than the result of a single issue.

However, the source addressed the topic of whether it would be possible for the couple to reconcile. “Absolutely, but right now, everything is very delicate and they don’t agree on much.”

“They need to get back to where they originally started and then it might work out, this might be a good test to be away from.”

Amid the couple’s Valentine’s Day reunion, Larsa was also seen addressing a video of Michael Jordan admitting that he doesn’t approve of her relationship with his son on the latest episode of Real Housewives Of Miami on Wednesday.

She was confronted after basketball legend Michael, 60, laughed “no” when asked if he approved of Larsa’s relationship with her son Marcus.

“It doesn’t hurt me because, like I said, behind closed doors, everyone is fine,” Larsa said. Adriana de Moura, 58, and Kiki Barth, 34, confronted Larsa after seeing the video.

“I think everyone saw what Michael Jordan had to say about Larsa and Marcus,” Alexia Nepola, 56, said in a confessional.

Alexia in a confessional read the headline of an article about Chicago Bulls star Michael sensationally revealing that he does not approve of the relationship between Marcus, 33, and Larsa, 49, who have a 16-year age difference. .

“I asked him directly over dinner in Mexico,” said Julia Lemigova, 51. “I don’t know if she’s lying to herself or she’s lying to us.”