Plus Size Influencer Reveals Embarrassing Valentine’s Day Post in Revealing Lingerie

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Body Positive influencer Karina Irby has shared a Valentine’s Day message encouraging her followers to be their own Valentine.

The bikini model, 33, took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself sitting on a bed in revealing lingerie, along with a message of self-love.

‘Are you feeling lonely this Valentine’s Day? You are not. You’re actually with your number one best friend right now!’ He began his post, before launching into a long statement that he encouraged his followers to read aloud.

‘Dear (your name), Happy Valentine’s Day to my favorite person in the world: me!’ she wrote.

‘You are amazing and I just wanted to take a moment to remind you of that. You have style, sass and a lot of courage. I mean, look at you, rocking this thing called life like a boss!’

Body Positive influencer Karina Irby has shared a Valentine’s Day message encouraging her followers to be their own Valentine. The bikini model, 33, took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself sitting on a bed in revealing lingerie, along with a loving message of her own. In the photo

‘Are you feeling lonely this Valentine’s Day? You are not. You’re actually with your number one best friend right now!’ your publication began

His lengthy self-esteem message continued for several paragraphs, urging his followers to call themselves “superheroes” and “embrace their flaws.”

He concluded his message with ‘Happy Valentine’s Day, magnificent human being! With all the love in the world, (your name).’

Karina is known for her posts about body positivity and the empire she has built around selling daring bikinis.

‘Dear (your name), Happy Valentine’s Day to my favorite person in the world: me!’ she wrote. ‘You are amazing and I just wanted to take a moment to remind you of that. You have style, sass and a lot of courage. I mean, look at you, rocking this thing called life like a boss!’

His long message of self-esteem continued for several paragraphs.

In 2011, Karina founded her swimwear brand Moana Bikini, which has become a household name for women across Australia.

Last year, Irby was humiliated when she was judged for a skin condition while getting a pedicure.

The bikini designer has spoken openly about the battle she has fought against eczema all her life, leaving her skin marked by scars and “patches of white skin.”

In an emotional Instagram video, she said she now “felt great” about her body and wanted a pedicure, something she had previously avoided because of her skin.

Unfortunately, instead of boosting her confidence, Karina’s bravery was met with criticism from her pedicurist.

‘I have lumps, bumps, scars, just as I have it, I look different. But this lady looked at me like she was pure illness,’ the blonde beauty said in an emotional video.