Israeli forces target Khan Younis hospital, one killed, others seriously wounded

NNA – A Palestinian citizen was killed, and others were seriously injured, after Israelinbsp;occupation forces targeted Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Local sources confirmed that a citizen was killed and a number of others were injured, some of them seriously, after occupation forces targeted the orthopedic department in Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis.

Shortly after, the occupation forces stormed the complexrsquo;s courtyard and opened fire on its sections.

Israeli army also forced a number of displaced people, doctors and nurses, to evacuate the complex and head to Rafah, and arrested dozens of them when they tried to reach Rafah.

The occupation forces are imposing a strict siege on the complex for the 25th day in a row, with snipers targeting those inside it or in its courtyards, which has led to the inability of medical teams to move between its buildings, in light of the presence of 300 health personnel, 450 sick and wounded, and 10,000 displaced people.

The Israeli occupationnbsp;aggression against the Gaza Strip continues for the 132nd by land, sea and air, leaving, in an infinite toll, more than 28,473 slain civiliansnbsp;and 68,146 injured, while thousands of victims remain under the rubble and on the roads, as the occupation prevents ambulance and rescue crews from reaching them.–WAFA

============R.H.