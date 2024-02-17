Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Security update: Enemy airstrikes escalate tensions in Southern Lebanon

    By

    Feb 15, 2024 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Israeli enemy on Thursday unleashed a barrage of incendiary bombs on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese towns of Naqoura, Jabal al-Labouneh, Alma Al-Shaab, Al-Bustan, and Ayta Al Shaab.nbsp;

    Additionally, enemy reconnaissance aircraft hovered over villages in the districts of Tyre and Bint Jbeil, while enemy forces launched flares above the bordering Lebanese villages adjacent to the Blue Line.nbsp;

    Yesterday witnessed a significant escalation on the southern front as enemy warplanes bombed villages and towns in the south that had not been targeted since the beginning of the events.nbsp;

    Meanwhile, tension and caution prevail in the villages of the western and middle sectors.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Alexei Navalny, the daring Kremlin critic who died behind bars

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Gisele Bündchen looks relaxed while walking her dog in Miami, after being seen sharing a Valentine’s Day kiss with jiu-jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Joe Manchin reveals he is NOT running for president after months of threatening to challenge Biden with a third-party candidacy

    Feb 17, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Alexei Navalny, the daring Kremlin critic who died behind bars

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Gisele Bündchen looks relaxed while walking her dog in Miami, after being seen sharing a Valentine’s Day kiss with jiu-jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Joe Manchin reveals he is NOT running for president after months of threatening to challenge Biden with a third-party candidacy

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Google Pixel 8 Pro review: Unrivaled cameras make it one of the top high-end phones

    Feb 17, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy