Security update: Enemy airstrikes escalate tensions in Southern Lebanon

NNA – The Israeli enemy on Thursday unleashed a barrage of incendiary bombs on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese towns of Naqoura, Jabal al-Labouneh, Alma Al-Shaab, Al-Bustan, and Ayta Al Shaab.nbsp;
Additionally, enemy reconnaissance aircraft hovered over villages in the districts of Tyre and Bint Jbeil, while enemy forces launched flares above the bordering Lebanese villages adjacent to the Blue Line.nbsp;
Yesterday witnessed a significant escalation on the southern front as enemy warplanes bombed villages and towns in the south that had not been targeted since the beginning of the events.nbsp;
Meanwhile, tension and caution prevail in the villages of the western and middle sectors.
========R.H.