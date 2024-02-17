Security update: Enemy airstrikes escalate tensions in Southern Lebanon

NNA – The Israeli enemy on Thursday unleashed a barrage of incendiary bombs on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese towns of Naqoura, Jabal al-Labouneh, Alma Al-Shaab, Al-Bustan, and Ayta Al Shaab.nbsp;

Additionally, enemy reconnaissance aircraft hovered over villages in the districts of Tyre and Bint Jbeil, while enemy forces launched flares above the bordering Lebanese villages adjacent to the Blue Line.nbsp;

Yesterday witnessed a significant escalation on the southern front as enemy warplanes bombed villages and towns in the south that had not been targeted since the beginning of the events.nbsp;

Meanwhile, tension and caution prevail in the villages of the western and middle sectors.

========R.H.