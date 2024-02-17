Israeli enemy airstrike claims seven lives in Nabatieh: Berjawi family tragedy unfolds

NNA – Seven martyrs from the Berjawi family is the preliminary death toll of the massacre committed by the Israeli enemy overnight in the southern Lebanese town of Nabatieh, targeting a residential apartment belonging to the Berjawi family in the city center with a guided missile drone.

Rescue and relief teams managed to extract the child Hussein Ali Amer alive from under the rubble after more than 4 hours of searching for survivors.nbsp;

Five bodies were recovered, including the apartment owner, Hussein Ahmad Daher Berjawi, his daughters Amani Hussein Berjawi and Zeinab Hussein Barjawi, his sister Fatima Ahmed Berjawi, his granddaughter Zeinab#39;s son Mahmoud Ali Amer, and they were transferred to hospitals in Nabatieh.nbsp;

The search continued for the bodies of Berjawi#39;s wife Amal Mahmoud Audi and his niece Ghadeer Tarhini. Berjawi#39;s son-in-law Ali Amer and more than 6 wounded individuals were also transported to hospitals.

The airstrike caused severe damage to the three-story building, including the targeted apartment, rendering the building on the verge of collapse due to significant cracks. Adjacent buildings, parked cars on the street, and the electricity and telephone networks were also affected. Ambulance teams from the Civil Defense, the Islamic Health Authority, Nabatieh Ambulance, Islamic Message Scouts, and the Red Cross have been operating in the targeted area since the night until the morning hours.

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========R.H.