Jennifer Lopez, 54, shows off her perky cleavage and endless legs as she goes braless in a series of stunning ensembles for a new shoot.

She is known for her youthful appearance and incredible figure.

And Jennifer Lopez was showing off all of her best assets in her latest photo shoot, as she put on a stunning display for a new spread in Variety magazine.

The Love Don’t Cost A Thing singer, 54, wowed in a series of stunning ensembles including dramatic low-cut dresses and leggy looks.

After her session, Jennifer lifted the lid on her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck, revealing why it took so long for the couple to reunite.

Jennifer and Ben, 51, once the ‘it’ couple of the early 2000s, split in 2004 after a failed engagement.

She looked incredible in a tight dress as she leaned back for the shot.

The couple reunited in July 2021 and married in Las Vegas in July 2022.

Appearing on The Kyle And Jackie O Show on Thursday, Jennifer explained that it took her almost two decades to “figure herself out” before the “universe opened up” and allowed her to reunite with her ex-lover.

“I fell in love with the love of my life (early on in my life) and for some reason…we needed to grow up and do other things,” she began.

“We both went on and had kids with other people and other relationships, but, you know, in my mind I was like, ‘Oh, that was the one,’ and that’s how we got back together.

“I couldn’t believe it and I don’t think he could either. It’s not something we ever planned for. We had really moved on with our lives, but when we reconnected, it was almost instantaneous and we knew.”

Jennifer went on to describe her personal journey between her relationships with Ben and how having children made her a better person.

She looked phenomenal in a green dress with a slit at the waist.

He showed off his muscular arms thanks to his strenuous exercise regimen.

She appeared to go without underwear in a dress with cutouts that extended to her waist.

“I’ve been on a real journey since my kids were born,” said the pop star, who shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with her ex Marc Anthony.

Ben is also the father of two teenage daughters, Violet, 18, and Seraphina, aka Fin, 15, from his decade-long marriage to Jennifer Garner, which ended in 2018.

The I’m Real hitmaker said she spent time during her marriage to Marc developing her sense of self, explaining: “(I was trying) to be better and discover myself and be the best person I can be so I can be a great person.” mom, and a great example for them.”

“Then when I got divorced, another phase started where I was trying to understand myself and my relationships and things like that,” she continued.

After her session, Jennifer revealed her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck, revealing why it took so long for the couple to reunite (the couple photographed last month).