Mikati vehemently condemns escalating Israeli enemy’s aggression in South Lebanon

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Thursday vehemently condemned the quot;escalating Israeli enemyrsquo;s aggression in southern Lebanon and the new massacres itrsquo;s committing against Lebanese citizens, especially the events that occurred last night in Nabatieh, where seven members of one family were martyred in the Israeli shelling.quot;

quot;In the face of the enemyrsquo;s escalation and the loss of martyrs and the massive destruction it causes, I consulted with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Abdullah Bou Habib, about the situation and requested the urgent submission of a new complaint against Israel to the United Nations Security Council,rdquo; Mikati said.nbsp;

quot;While we emphasize the need for calm and call on all parties to commit to de-escalation, we find the Israeli enemy persisting in its aggression, prompting us to question the international stakeholders about the steps taken to restrain the enemy,rdquo; the PM added.nbsp;

In conclusion, he said, quot;Given the escalation of aggression, I have requested the Minister of Environment to convene an urgent meeting of the National Emergency Committee to monitor the situation. I have also been briefed by the Minister of Health on the health and hospital situation in the south, and the urgent measures taken.quot;

========R.H.