Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Mikati vehemently condemns escalating Israeli enemy’s aggression in South Lebanon

    By

    Feb 15, 2024 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Thursday vehemently condemned the quot;escalating Israeli enemyrsquo;s aggression in southern Lebanon and the new massacres itrsquo;s committing against Lebanese citizens, especially the events that occurred last night in Nabatieh, where seven members of one family were martyred in the Israeli shelling.quot;

    quot;In the face of the enemyrsquo;s escalation and the loss of martyrs and the massive destruction it causes, I consulted with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Abdullah Bou Habib, about the situation and requested the urgent submission of a new complaint against Israel to the United Nations Security Council,rdquo; Mikati said.nbsp;

    quot;While we emphasize the need for calm and call on all parties to commit to de-escalation, we find the Israeli enemy persisting in its aggression, prompting us to question the international stakeholders about the steps taken to restrain the enemy,rdquo; the PM added.nbsp;

    In conclusion, he said, quot;Given the escalation of aggression, I have requested the Minister of Environment to convene an urgent meeting of the National Emergency Committee to monitor the situation. I have also been briefed by the Minister of Health on the health and hospital situation in the south, and the urgent measures taken.quot;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Alexei Navalny, the daring Kremlin critic who died behind bars

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Gisele Bündchen looks relaxed while walking her dog in Miami, after being seen sharing a Valentine’s Day kiss with jiu-jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Joe Manchin reveals he is NOT running for president after months of threatening to challenge Biden with a third-party candidacy

    Feb 17, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Alexei Navalny, the daring Kremlin critic who died behind bars

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Gisele Bündchen looks relaxed while walking her dog in Miami, after being seen sharing a Valentine’s Day kiss with jiu-jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Joe Manchin reveals he is NOT running for president after months of threatening to challenge Biden with a third-party candidacy

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Google Pixel 8 Pro review: Unrivaled cameras make it one of the top high-end phones

    Feb 17, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy