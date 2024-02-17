The Truth About Trump’s RNC Shakeup—and Why the GOP Will Suffer

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

Donald Trump doesn’t want his snowballing legal troubles to just be his problem—he’s trying to make it an issue for the entire Republican Party.

During a monumental election year for the GOP, Trump has effectively taken over the Republican National Committee, a bid to ensure that the national fundraising juggernaut will chiefly serve him, and not other Republican efforts.

