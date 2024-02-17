Scandal-Plagued ‘Real Housewives’ Season May Never Air

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

More than a year after filming ended, Peacock remains undecided on whether or not it will air The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Morocco, a source from NBCUniversal has confirmed to The Daily Beast.

The season, which features an all-star cast of Real Housewives veterans, was set to be a reunion of some Bravo greats, including Orange County alums Vicki Gunvalson and Gretchen Rossi. But filming hit a snag when cast members Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo left the trip early after Manzo accused Glanville of sexual assault. Earlier this month, Manzo filed a lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Peacock, Bravo, and production companies Shed Media and Forest Productions over alleged misconduct.

While Peacock still weighs whether it will shelve the season, some cast members have begun to spread their own theories. Camille Meyer, who rose to fame on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, took to Instagram to say she “[doesn’t] believe” it will ever air. Meanwhile, Gunvalson went on fellow cast member Glanville’s podcast last week and claimed the “head of Bravo” told her it will not air.

