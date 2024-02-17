London amateur team boycott second straight match against Munter Hunters FC amid investigation into ‘horrific examples of misogyny’

London amateur team boycotts match over opposing team name

They have now withdrawn from another game with the same club this weekend.

London amateur team Camden and Islington United (Candi) have boycotted a second successive match against Munter Hunters FC while there is an investigation into the club.

Candi’s men’s team refused to play Munter Hunters in the Wembley Cup last Sunday due to the team’s name, which was registered in the league as MHFC.

They also cited “horrible examples of misogyny” on MHFC’s social media accounts as another reason for not playing.

They have now made the decision to withdraw from this weekend’s Premier Plate clash against the same opponents after raising concerns about the teams’ safety while the investigation into MHFC is ongoing.

Candi won the Wembley Cup and the Premier Plate last season but has now boycotted matches in both competitions in the space of a week.

Explaining his refusal to play MHFC again, Candi captain Billy Doyle said: “We were told again, in no uncertain terms, that we would have to compete against MHFC next weekend. We turned it down.

“Candi will stand by her principles and is willing to give up defending our titles as winners of both cups to show the women of our club and our wider community that we will not tolerate an environment where they are not safe and respected.

“We are encouraged by the Amateur FA’s assurances that a swift and rigorous investigation will be carried out, but it should never have come to this. It should not fall on the shoulders of this team to make football an inclusive space.”

The London Football League confirmed the postponement and issued a statement saying: “We prefer to await the conclusion of the Football Association’s investigation before offering our opinion on this matter.”

The FA investigation was launched last week and a spokesperson added: “We are working with the Amateur Football Alliance to support their investigation so that appropriate action can be taken.”

“We strongly condemn all forms of misogyny, which has no place in football or wider society, and will ensure that action is taken against any club or individual found guilty of this behaviour.

“All allegations of this nature are taken very seriously and will not be tolerated in our game.”