Yes, you CAN die of a broken heart: Everything you need to know about the poorly-understood ailment after death of legendary BBC radio presenter Steve Wright

Broadcasting legend Steve Wright ‘died of a broken heart’ after losing his BBC Radio 2 show, his friend speculated.

Publicist Gary Farrow, who knew the legendary presenter for four decades, said he was “devastated” by bosses axing his popular afternoon slot in 2022.

Wright, 69, was found dead in his £2million flat in Marylebone, west London, on Monday morning after paramedics were “called to reports of an incident”.

Broken heart syndrome, medically known as takotsubo cardiomyopathy, is triggered by extreme emotional distress that weakens one of the chambers of the heart.

Around 2,500 Britons suffer from the condition each year.

Steve Wright photographed in 1980

It is caused by a sudden release of stress hormones, which causes part of the heart to temporarily enlarge and have difficulty pumping blood properly.

The loss of a loved one, financial worries and a sudden illness are examples of stressful triggers that can lead to the syndrome, according to the British Heart Foundation.

Symptoms of the condition may include sudden chest pain, difficulty breathing, palpitations, nausea and vomiting.

It is usually temporary and many people make a full recovery.

But the syndrome can permanently affect the pumping motion of the heart, slowing the twisting motion made by the muscle during the heartbeat.

Scans and blood tests are usually used to diagnose the condition.

While there is no standard treatment for broken heart syndrome, doctors can prescribe diuretics, which lower blood pressure, anticoagulant medications to reduce the risk of blood clots, and beta blockers or ACE inhibitors to relieve pressure on the heart.

Experts have long believed that takotsubo cardiomyopathy can be misdiagnosed as a heart attack because the symptoms and test results are similar.

However, unlike those who suffer heart attacks, broken heart syndrome is not related to blocked arteries.

The condition is more common among women than men and is more likely to affect older people, who are more likely to have lost their lifelong spouses.

Mr. Farrow said Sun: ‘Steve lives for the show, he loved it and the listeners loved it. My opinion is that he died of a broken heart.

His former colleague Liz Kershaw slammed BBC bosses for their alleged “deplorable” treatment of Mr Wright, who she said was “abandoned by the BBC and treated like a can of beans”.

His outburst came as Radio 2 staff were said to be furious that station boss Helen Thomas issued a statement paying tribute to the much-loved DJ less than 18 months after axing his popular afternoon show and moving him to a Sunday schedule.

Wright was pronounced dead by emergency responders who arrived at his home Monday morning.

His family announced his death on Tuesday. They said: ‘It is with deep sadness and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright.

‘As well as his son Tom and daughter Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother Laurence and father Richard.

Steve Wright, who has died aged 69, photographed in his recording studio in 1994.

The DJ, seen in 2003, was awarded an MBE for his services to radio.

‘Also, dear friends and close colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure to allow Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK’s most enduring and popular radio personalities.

“While we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time.”

Police said yesterday that his death was “unexpected” but not suspicious and that a report was being prepared for the corner.

Wright joined the BBC in the 1970s and presented programs on BBC Radio 1 and 2 for more than four decades attracting millions of listeners.

Wright was also a long-time presenter of Top Of The Pops on BBC One and presented the popular weekend mid-morning show Sunday Love Songs on Radio 2.

His last show was a pre-recorded edition of the Valentine’s Day show two days ago. Wright told listeners in her final farewell: “I’ll be back for more love songs next Sunday, ta-da then.”