Somalia renews its rejection of MoU between Ethiopia and “Somaliland”, intensifies its diplomatic efforts to pressure Addis Ababa

NNA – The Federal Republic of Somalia has reiterated its unequivocal rejection of Ethiopia#39;s signing of a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland (the northern region of Somalia) regarding the acquisition of a seaport, considering this memorandum a blatant violation of international laws and cannot be implemented under any circumstances.

On January 1, 2024, the Ethiopian government signed a memorandum of understanding with quot;Somalilandquot; paving the way for quot;building a military base and developing a port on the Red Sea.quot;

The Federal Republic of Somalia#39;s government emphasized that the MoU is baseless and a flagrant assault on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and there is no room for mediation unless Ethiopia withdraws from the illegal MoU and reaffirms Somalia#39;s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Somali government#39;s Cabinet issued a resolution regarding the MoU, affirming that as stipulated to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Somalia, national laws, and international legislation, the Somaliland is integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The resolution emphasized that Ethiopia#39;s actions represent a hostile move that undermines the amicable relations, peace and stability in a region beset by numerous challenges.nbsp; nbsp;

According to the resolution, the MoU constitutes a blatant transgression and intrusion into the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The resolution cautions the Ethiopian government to refrain from any actions that infringe upon Somaliarsquo;s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, affirming that the Federal Government of Somalia preserves the right to lawfully respond to any egregious measures undertaken by the Ethiopian government.

The resolution emphasized that the Somali government, drawing on the strength of its citizens, is prepared and obliged to defend, safeguard, and maintain the nationrsquo;s sovereignty, dignity, and territorial integrity.nbsp;

The Somali government, in the resolution, called on the United Nations Security Council, the African Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League, IGAD, and other international partners concerned with peace and stability and the world, to support Somalia#39;s legitimate right to maintain its territorial integrity and to exert pressure on Ethiopia to return to the confines of international law.

In light of this resolution, the Federal Republic of Somalia, led by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, intensified its diplomatic efforts and actions to increase international pressure on Ethiopia to compel it to respect the unity and sovereignty of Somali territories and to highlight the fairness of the Somali position before the international community.

In this regard, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud conducted visits and meetings with heads of states and continued to engage with leaders of international organizations, emphasizing in all these moves the unity of Somali territories and that there would be no negotiations with Ethiopia until withdrawal from the MoU.nbsp;

Statements of support for Somalia were also issued by the international community, with United Nations Secretary-General Antoacute;nio Guterres reaffirming his respect for Somalia#39;s sovereignty.

ldquo;We are always guided by our principles and our principles are related to the unity, the sovereignty and territorial independence of countries, including Somalia,rdquo; Guterres stated.

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed rejection of any act violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia.

The General Secretariat renewed the solidarity of the OIC with the Federal Republic of Somalia and stressed the need to respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity and to safeguard security, peace, and stability in the region.

The Arab League also announced its solidarity with Somalia in rejecting and condemning the MoU signed between Ethiopia and the quot;Somalilandquot; region regarding the landlocked state#39;s access to a seaport on the territory of the region, considering it a violation of the sovereignty of the Somali state and the integrity of its territory.

The official spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Counselor Jamal Rushdi, expressed rejection and condemnation of any memoranda of understanding that undermine or violate the sovereignty of the Somali state.nbsp;

Rushdi stated that the Arab League fully supports the resolution of the Somali Cabinet, which deemed the MoU between Ethiopia and quot;Somalilandquot; null and void, and unacceptable, as it represents a clear violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, as well as international law.

The African Union also emphasized the importance of respecting the unity, regional integrity, and full sovereignty of all member states of the African Union, including Somalia.

In response to these stances by international organizations, many countries also expressed their solidarity with Somalia and reiterated their commitment to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It is worth mentioning that quot;Somalilandquot; is a region within the Federal Republic of Somalia, and despite its attempts to secede since 1991, it has not received official recognition, nor has any country worldwide recognized it.

The stability of Somalia and the unity of its territory are prerequisites for achieving political stability in the Horn of Africa region and are essential elements for the success of international efforts to combat terrorism and extremism.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

======