Macron discusses ceasefire in Gaza with Jordan’s king in Paris

NNA – The Elysee Palace announced that French President Emmanuel Macron will host King Abdullah of Jordan in Paris on Friday to discuss ways to contribute to ending the war in the Gaza Strip.

The palace stated, quot;Following their meeting in Jordan in December, the two leaders will discuss the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza, which ultimately ensures the protection of civilians and the entry of large quantities of humanitarian aid.quot;

They will also discuss ways to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East.–Reuters

