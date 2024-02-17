Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Macron discusses ceasefire in Gaza with Jordan’s king in Paris

    By

    Feb 15, 2024 , , , ,

    NNA – The Elysee Palace announced that French President Emmanuel Macron will host King Abdullah of Jordan in Paris on Friday to discuss ways to contribute to ending the war in the Gaza Strip.

    The palace stated, quot;Following their meeting in Jordan in December, the two leaders will discuss the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza, which ultimately ensures the protection of civilians and the entry of large quantities of humanitarian aid.quot;

    They will also discuss ways to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East.–Reuters

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Alexei Navalny, the daring Kremlin critic who died behind bars

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Gisele Bündchen looks relaxed while walking her dog in Miami, after being seen sharing a Valentine’s Day kiss with jiu-jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Joe Manchin reveals he is NOT running for president after months of threatening to challenge Biden with a third-party candidacy

    Feb 17, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Alexei Navalny, the daring Kremlin critic who died behind bars

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Gisele Bündchen looks relaxed while walking her dog in Miami, after being seen sharing a Valentine’s Day kiss with jiu-jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Joe Manchin reveals he is NOT running for president after months of threatening to challenge Biden with a third-party candidacy

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Google Pixel 8 Pro review: Unrivaled cameras make it one of the top high-end phones

    Feb 17, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy