NNA – The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on Thursday issued the following statement: quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and in solidarity with their courageous and honorable resistance, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, February 15, 2024, the espionage equipment at the Rweisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons and directly hit them.quot;

=============R.H.