Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    Trump Claims His Bizarre Haley-Pelosi Mix-Up Was Deliberate

    Feb 15, 2024
    Trump Claims His Bizarre Haley-Pelosi Mix-Up Was Deliberate

    Donald Trump says a gaffe in which he appeared to confuse former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and his presidential election rival Nikki Haley wasn’t actually a gaffe at all, but rather a deliberate rhetorical ploy to articulate the point that, in his view, “they both stink.”

    Speaking at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday, the former president also dismissed concerns about multiple instances in which he seemingly confused President Joe Biden with former president Barack Obama. Trump has previously said this is also intended “sarcastically” and is not a sign of his cognitive decline, but rather a purposeful insinuation that Biden isn’t really in control of the country.

    “When I say that Obama is the president of our country they go: ‘He doesn’t know that it’s Biden! He doesn’t know,’” Trump said Wednesday. “So it’s very hard to be sarcastic.” He went on to say: “I’m not a Nikki fan and I’m not a Pelosi fan, and I when I purposely interpose names, they said: ‘He didn’t know Pelosi from Nikki, from tricky Nikki.’”

