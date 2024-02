Hariri welcomes four caretaker ministers

NNA – Former Prime Minister, Saad Hariri, on Thursday welcomed several caretaker ministers at the Grand Serail.nbsp;

Caretaker Agriculture Minister Abbas Hajj Hassan expressed concern over Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon, emphasizing the need for political consensus to elect a new president.nbsp;

Environment Minister Nasser Yassin recalled late PM Rafik Hariri#39;s role in protecting Lebanon amid Israeli aggressions.nbsp;

Industry Minister George Boujikian and Tourism Minister Walid Nassar also discussed pertinent issues during their meetings with Hariri.

