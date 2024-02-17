Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    UNIFIL expresses concern over escalating violence beyond Blue Line in southern Lebanon

    By

    Feb 15, 2024 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – UNIFIL expressed on Thursday its deep concern over the exchange of fire to areas far from the Blue Line, reiterating that attacks targeting civilians are violations of international law and constitute war crimes.

    ldquo;Over the past few days, we have seen a concerning shift in the exchanges of fire, including targeting of areas far from the Blue Line,rdquo; said UNIFIL Spokesperson Andrea Tenenti in a statement.

    ldquo;This intensification of the conflict has already claimed too many lives, including, tragically, those of children,rdquo; he noted.nbsp;

    ldquo;It has caused significant damage to houses and public infrastructure, and has jeopardized livelihoods of thousands of civilians,rdquo; Tenenti said, stressing that ldquo;attacks targeting civilians are violations of international law and constitute war crimes. The devastation, loss of life, and injuries witnessed are deeply concerning.rdquo;nbsp;

    ldquo;We urge all parties involved to halt hostilities immediately to prevent further escalation,rdquo; the UNIFIL spokesperson demanded, emphasising that ldquo;diplomatic efforts must be intensified to restore stability and safeguard the safety of civilians residing near the Blue Line.rdquo;

    ldquo;UNIFIL continues to be fully engaged with the parties to decrease tensions.nbsp;

    Peacekeepers remain operational on the ground despite the challenges they face,rdquo; Tenenti reiterated.

