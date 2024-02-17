Berri denounces Israeli enemy’s massacre in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh

NNA – Speaker of the House, Nabih Berri, on Thursday condemned the massacre perpetrated by Israel last night in the city of Nabatieh, resulting in the loss of over 10 martyrs and a large number of wounded, most of whom were women and children. quot;Another massacre added by the political and military echelons of the Israeli entity to its long record of murder, terrorism, and genocidal wars through the cowardly aggression that targeted the innocent in the city of Nabatieh,rdquo; Berri said.nbsp;

"The premeditated and calculated nature of this massacre indicates the aggressive and racist nature of this enemy, whose antagonism towards humanity is no longer concealed. Its declared and covert targets are civilians and all the vital elements of life in our homeland and region," Berri added.

"The blood shed in Nabatieh, and prior to that in Hula, Al-Souwaneh, and Adaisseh, is a call to action for international envoys, the United Nations, and human rights organizations. Not merely to condemn, but to urgently and immediately act to stop the Israeli killing machine and restrain the leaders of the occupation entity who are pushing the region towards a war with dire consequences," Berri added.

"May mercy be upon the martyrs, deepest condolences to their families, and prayers for the speedy recovery of the wounded," Berri concluded.

R.H.