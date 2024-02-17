Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    Megan Fox Slams Claims About Her Looks After Viral Taylor Swift Pic: ‘Oh My God Guys’

    Jeenah Moon/Reuters

    Megan Fox said a “shadowy cell phone pic” was the reason that she looked unrecognizable in a viral photo of her taken at a Las Vegas nightclub after the Super Bowl.

    Fans questioned what happened to the Transformers star’s appearance after the picture of her with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly alongside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce was shared online. On Wednesday, Fox shared a better lit image seemingly taken at the same time to slam trolls who’d suggested that she looked different as a result of plastic surgery.

    The actress, 37, partied with Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce at Resorts World Las Vegas’ Zouk nightclub. The group, who were living it up after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday, were photographed by Chiefs fan Joe Oravec, according to People.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

