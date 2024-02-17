Friday, February 16, 2024

NNA -nbsp;

11:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Press Conference to announce the formation of quot;Journalists for Palestinequot; and launch a signature campaign for journalists in Lebanon and the Arab world to pressure on the case brought before the International Criminal Court since April 2022 by the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, the International Federation of Journalists, and the International Center for Justice for Palestinians to hold Israel accountable for deliberately targeting journalists and media facilities. The event is under the patronage of Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, at Al-Safir Conference Hall, Al-Safir Newspaper Building, Hamra, Beirut.

3:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Hezbollah Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, speaks at the quot;Martyrs#39; Leadersquot; Festival (Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas Musawi, and Imad Mughniyeh) at the quot;Martyrs#39; Complexquot; – Southern Suburb.

6:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Book signing ceremony for quot;Criminal Pleasquot; by lawyer Riad Matar, at the Lighthouse Encounter Center – facing Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation.

