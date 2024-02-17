Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Friday, February 16, 2024

    By

    Feb 15, 2024 ,

    NNA -nbsp;

    Timenbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topicnbsp;

    11:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Press Conference to announce the formation of quot;Journalists for Palestinequot; and launch a signature campaign for journalists in Lebanon and the Arab world to pressure on the case brought before the International Criminal Court since April 2022 by the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, the International Federation of Journalists, and the International Center for Justice for Palestinians to hold Israel accountable for deliberately targeting journalists and media facilities. The event is under the patronage of Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, at Al-Safir Conference Hall, Al-Safir Newspaper Building, Hamra, Beirut.

    3:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Hezbollah Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, speaks at the quot;Martyrs#39; Leadersquot; Festival (Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas Musawi, and Imad Mughniyeh) at the quot;Martyrs#39; Complexquot; – Southern Suburb.

    6:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Book signing ceremony for quot;Criminal Pleasquot; by lawyer Riad Matar, at the Lighthouse Encounter Center – facing Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024

    You missed

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Hungary rocked by protests over child sex abuse pardon case

    Feb 17, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy