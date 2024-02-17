OpenAI reportedly has Google in its sights with a new online search product

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

OpenAI is reportedly developing a web search product to compete with Google Search.The new product will partly use Microsoft’s Bing, The Information reported.The new product could put OpenAI into more direct competition with Google.

OpenAI is taking aim at Google’s search dominance, according to a new report.

The ChatGPT maker is developing its own web search product, The Information reported, citing unnamed sources.

The new product may be partly powered by Microsoft’s search engine Bing, per the report. Microsoft is the biggest investor in OpenAI, pumping in billions.

The Information report said it’s unclear if OpenAI’s search product would be separate from ChatGPT, its AI chatbot.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider, made outside normal working hours.

The development puts OpenAI into more direct competition with Google Search and follows Microsoft’s attempt to boost its Bing search engine with the AI company’s tech.

Microsoft was quick to integrate OpenAI’s technology into Bing after the popularity of ChatGPT, offering users a more interactive way of searching the web that included a chatbot service. Google also announced a competing AI-boosted search engine in the following months.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was bullish about Bing’s AI potential last year. Following the launch, he called Google the 800-pound gorilla in search and said he wanted everyone to know Microsoft had made its arch rival “dance.”

However, Microsoft’s early versions of its AI Bing chat suffered some unexpected issues. Users complained the chatbot was engaging in “unhinged” conversations, prompting the company to limit the length of chats in response.

