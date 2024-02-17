Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    Bou Saab meets Caretaker Defense Minister, British Embassy delegation

    NNA – Deputy House Speaker, Elias Bou Saab, on Thursday welcomed at his Parliament office Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem.nbsp;

    Bou Saab also received in his office British Charge drsquo;Affaires in Lebanon, Camilla Nickless, accompanied by British Embassyrsquo;s Political Advisor and Director of Politics and Economics Department, Olivia Campbell, and Political Advisor Gavin Tench.nbsp;

    Bou Saab briefed the delegation on the outcome of his meetings he held during his recent visits to Washington, Paris and London.nbsp;

    Discussions also touched on the latest developments on the internal arena, including the presidential election dossier.

