Bou Saab meets Caretaker Defense Minister, British Embassy delegation

NNA – Deputy House Speaker, Elias Bou Saab, on Thursday welcomed at his Parliament office Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem.nbsp;

Bou Saab also received in his office British Charge drsquo;Affaires in Lebanon, Camilla Nickless, accompanied by British Embassyrsquo;s Political Advisor and Director of Politics and Economics Department, Olivia Campbell, and Political Advisor Gavin Tench.nbsp;

Bou Saab briefed the delegation on the outcome of his meetings he held during his recent visits to Washington, Paris and London.nbsp;

Discussions also touched on the latest developments on the internal arena, including the presidential election dossier.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Ynbsp;